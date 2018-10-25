Women threaten to go naked over Amosun’s anointed candidate



Some women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State yesterday threatened to match naked tomorrow at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

The women who protested in major streets in Abeokuta, asked the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, to address their grievances immediately by allowing Adekunle Akinlade the bear the flag of the party in the governorship race.

Akinlade is the favoured by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who is being countered by certain forces supposedly by elements at the party national headquarters.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) had recognized, Dapo Abiodun, as the APC governorship candidate in Ogun State.

The protesters who were led by the Chairman of Ilugun Local Council Development Authority, Mofoluke Soremekun and other women leaders in the three senatorial districts, insisted that they voted Akinlade as against Abiodun announced by the party national leadership.

The women drawn from across the 20 local government areas of the state had converged on the Oke-Mosan Governor’s office as early as 8am from where they matched through the ever-busy IBB Boulevard to Kuto and stopped at the NUJ Secretariat, Iwe Iroyin, in a development which disrupted vehicular movements momentarily.

“We don’t know why somebody would just go and sit down and brought out a cooked up story to upturn our mandate. We are using this medium to appeal to our father, President Muhammadu Buhari, we are appealing to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, we are appealing to Comrade Adams Oshiomole that they should not upturn the wishes of the masses in Ogun State APC family.

“Nobody can upturn our hard earn vote from the people we voted for, because on that mandate of October 2nd we stand”, Soremekun said.

The State Women Leader of the party, Sade Giwa, while speaking said they were surprised at the turn of event on the outcome of the primary adding that it was Akinlade who won the primary.

Addressing the protesting women at Oke-Mosan governor’s office, the deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga applauded the women for leaving their home to defend their right. “Let us exercise patience when it is time for us to go to Abuja, I’ll personally follow you to Abuja,” she said.

