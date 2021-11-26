Women, youth, PWDs’ll be my priority as Ekiti gov – Sen. Olujimi

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, has said she would give priority to women, youth and People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) if she becomes governor of Ekiti state.

She, however, said she would ensure that lives would be meaningful to all and sundry.

Senator Olujimi, who is running for governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said she would use her position to defend the interest of women and the youth.

Senator Olujimi stated this Thursday evening, during a courtesy visit by the Africa Leading Women Conference, in the National Assembly.

The group also presented an iconic award as one of the ‘100 Most Distinguished Women in Africa,’ an honour given in recognition of her contributions to the growth and development of African women.

According to her, women account for about 50 per cent of the country’s population, but lack representation in elective positions.

“For me, I am not going to be segregating; we are all equal in the eyes of God. However, the most underprivileged are women and youths. And of course the People with Disabilities, but the first thing would be how to make life comfortable for everybody. And I’m saying we are going to make a great difference,” she said.

She noted that the award would only spur her to do more, vowing not to relent in her aspirations to be a leading voice for women by joining the governorship race in 2023.

Earlier, the country representative of Africa Leading Women Conference, Ambassador Chris Odey, said Senator Olujimi remained the epitome of women who have been marginalised, “not just in Nigeria but Africa,” describing her choice for the award as “a symbol of hard work and true representation.”