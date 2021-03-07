Women’s Day: Christian Aid advocates protection of women, girls rights

The Country Director Christian Aid, Charles Usie, has called on the federal government to continue to give the organization space to engage with them in the protection of women and girls for the purpose of advancing the society.

He stated this during a media parley on the commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebration with the theme: ‘CHOOSING TO CHALLENGE’ the injustice on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to Usie, in line with the International Women’s Day, his organization doesn’t believe in stereotype and messages that claim that culture and religion allows women and girls to suffer injustice.

He said the celebration is an opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of women in the society and therefore, tackle the issues troubling women as well a bring its consciousness to the government, traditional and religious leaders.

“We expect every mosque and church to talk about the protection of women and girls this season, for it is the least we could do. But how many of them can talk about it and this is why we are having this kind of discussion to put it on the front burner, that the conversation would be held and then we will encourage and charge ourselves on the way to go. Some of the perpetrators are amongst us and we do nothing about it.

“Some of them are even the traditional, political, legislative leaders or even security men. So when we talk about it like this during this period, it brings it back to our subconsciousness and we take action. When we talk of women and girls in the North aren’t empowered or educated, it is a thing of poverty.

” For instance, the likes of Amina Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Dangote’s daughter a PhD holder, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter and many others yet to mention are all from the northern part, well educated from wealthy homes are all female. What happened to their parents? So I disagree that women from the North aren’t educated because of tradition and religion,” he added.

He said that Nigerians will need to partner with the government because they can’t do it alone to encourage further people to commit to help forge an inclusive world.

Speaking, the Program Officer for Gender and Social Inclusion, Christian, Aid Mercy Okeke, said the organization is committed to gender justice in all areas, adding that, the participation of girls education was paramount.

“ 3 years ago we implemented a project called collective action for adolescent girls initiative in Kaduna state, and the project was aimed at improving opportunity and choices for adolescent girls to participate in productive life in their communities and even outside their communities. We targeted education because of the number of girls dropping out of school were high,” Okeke disclosed.

She further said that her organisation will keep the fight for women and the girl child.

