Women’s Day: Oyo NAWOJ calls for end to violence against women, girls child

The Oyo state chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Monday called for an end to violence against women and girls globally.

They made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan by its chairperson, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola and Secretary , Comrade Stella Oyebanji on the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration with the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

The association lamented that many women and girls experienced various types of abuse when CoronaVirus broke out last year during the lockdown, leaving many psychologically distressed.

Also, the association while advocating implementation of the Child’s Right law, Violence against person’s law in Oyo state, stressed

“Oyo NAWOJ is most particular about efforts being made to give women a voice as the world celebrates women today.

Oyo NAWOJ pointed out that with this year’s International Women’s Day” the time has come for implementation of the child’s Right law, Violence against persons law and that the violence against persons law as signed by Gov Seyi Makinde to be in place for the judiciary to continue in their efforts to bring to book everyone that violates women or the girl child.

Stressed that the moment has come to fully harness the power of women’s leadership for future opportunities and a better society, Oyo NAWOJ said “women must be given the opportunity to play a full leadership role in shaping decisions being made as the world respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We also say there is need to break down historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from taking their rightful positions whenever the decision-making process is on ground to make sure that resources and power are distributed evenly.

It however, lauded the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Debo Ogundoyin and the Chairman, Oyo state House Committee for Women Affairs, Honourable Olawunmi Oladeji ,the state Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, and the Commissioner, Honourable Faosat Sanni, as well as the Ministry of Justice led by Professor Oyelowo Oyewo for their continuous efforts in making laws that would make life meaningful for women and children.