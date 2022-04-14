Woods to play Adare Manor Pro-Am before Open

Tiger Woods has been added to a star-studded field for the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

The 15-time major winner will play the two-day event in the Republic of Ireland on 4-5 July – less than two weeks before the Open Championship.

Woods stated his intention to play at the 150th Open at St Andrews having completed 72 holes at the Masters on his competitive comeback.



His stirring return came 14 months after a life-threatening car crash.

The Pro-Am, hosted by legendary Irish racehorse owner JP McManus, will boast an impressive field of the world’s best golfers including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

It will be Woods’ fourth appearance at the charity event, which will be held at the County Limerick venue set to host the 2027 Ryder Cup.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators,” said McManus.

“We are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.”

Meanwhile, Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash.

The 55-year-old was driving a car that collided with a bus early on Monday in Cali, Colombia.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rincon scored 17 goals for Colombia and played at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

He shares with Carlos Valderrama the record for the most appearances at the tournament for his country, having played in 10 World Cup games.

Rincon was part of the side that ended the nation’s 28-year wait to play at the World Cup when they qualified for the 1990 finals, and scored a memorable goal in a 1-1 draw against eventual winners West Germany.