Work for party’s progress, Aduda tells newly elected PDP executive

The newly elected executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been urged to work assiduously to ensure complete victory for the party and the control of the six area councils in the next election.

A National Assembly member who represents the FCT in the upper chamber, Senator Phillip Aduda, made the call while addressing a large gathering of party members during the PDP state congress at the Apo town hall.

Phillip Aduda said although PDP gave the ruling party serious challenge in the last election and now controls two area councils and three National Assembly positions, members of the party must do more in the next election to register absolute presence throughout the territory to displace the ruling party.

He urged the new executive to carry every member along and to ensure that disputes are settled promptly in a logical manner to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in the party.

The House of Representatives member representing Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Micah Jibah, in his remark also called for unity and hard work among PDP members.

He promised that FCT legislators would redouble efforts aimed at sponsoring people-oriented bills that would bring development and benefits to communities in rural areas.

In an interview, Dr. Al-Hassan Sokodabo, who represents Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje Federal Constituency of the FCT, said the peaceful conduct of the PDP congress was a sure sign that the party has grown better than what it was in previous years.

Sokodabo expressed confidence that the young and vibrant new executive members would muster the courage and ability to lead PDP to complete victory to enable the party become the leading political force in the nation’s capital.

Speaking to newsmen after the congress, the newly elected Chairman of the PDP in the FCT, Hon. Sunday Zakka Dogo, promised to run an inclusive administration and to maintain an open door policy apart from listening to members’ grievances in a manner that would promote unity.

Hon. Dogo called for the support and cooperation of members declaring that the task ahead and the challenges of defeating the enemy were formidable enough to occupy the effort and attention of every member of the party.

The congress election, which saw the emergence of youths as the new crop of party leaders, was witnessed by all the elected members of the PDP including one senator, two House of Representatives members and the two area council chairmen of Kuje and Bwari as well as serving councillors.

Among the newly elected executive members are Madaki Mohammed Baba vice chairman, Ahmed Dogara Jacob vice chairman [two], Mallam Mohammed Mahmud, vice chairman [three].

Others include Bako Angulu Secretary, Idris Gana treasurer, Barrister Charles Okoye Ikenna legal adviser, Mohammed Aruwa Dafa Financial Secretary and Usman Musa Jarumai who will serve as auditor.

The new executive will pilot the affairs of PDP in the FCT for three years.