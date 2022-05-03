Workers’ Day: Ecobank Nigeria holds webinar on investment opportunities May 6

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded arrangements to hold a consumer-focused and investment-oriented webinar titled “Today’s Opportunities for Your Money; Making the Best of the Moment”.

The webinar, slated for May 6, 2022, by 11am is in commemoration of Workers’ day and it will feature a carefully selected panel of speakers; notably Jimi Ogbobine, Head of Agusto Consulting, business experts from the bank’s Treasury and Consumer Products teams, as well as Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC), the bespoke investment arm of the Ecobank Group.

The registration link is here.

Speaking ahead of the event, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the webinar will focus essentially on the investment opportunities available to customers and non-customers considering current macro-economic realities, adding that it will also provide a guide to investment in key sectors and the banks offerings to help them get the best out of today’s financial landscape.

According to her, “The purely virtual webinar is designed for workers, salary earners, business owners and open to everyone. A consumer banking webinar of this magnitude is one of the numerous ways we retain our leading position as a Pan-African Bank and our customers’ preferred financial partner and this year’s Workers’ Day celebration gives us another opportunity to provide them value that goes beyond banking.”

She further explained that “In putting together this webinar, our goal is to provide every individual; irrespective of their location, class or income range, the right financial advice to help them unlock maximum value for their money. work hard for their money and they deserve to acquire the insights that will help them put their money to work. We believe this webinar will help them achieve that.”

