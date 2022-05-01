Workers’ Day: You’re the best, NSCDC boss celebrates personnel nationwide 

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, acknowledged and celebrated the qualities, efforts, and resilience of all his personnel nationwide for giving their sweat and blood in building the nation.

In a statement signed Sunday in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Corps DCC Olusola Odumosu, commended officers and men of the Corps for their hard work, dedication to duty and relentless efforts in justifying the mandates of securing lives and protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure of government which has contributed significantly to the growth and development of our country.

Audi appreciated the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for supporting the Corps over the years and creating an enabling environment for officers and men of NSCDC to add value to the security architecture of the country.

While also appreciating his personnel for their support for his leadership in the last one year, he urged the personnel remain focused, dedicated and committed to the ideals and core values of NSCDC beyond the International Workers’ Day.

“You are the foundation and pillar upon which the Corps is fortified, I hold all of you in high esteem because you have given a good account of yourselves and the management could not have done anything without you. I must say that I am highly impressed and motivated by your performance and activities in actualizing our vision and mission for the service in the last one year that I came on board as your Commandant General. Let me assure you once again that I am determined to continue to improve your condition of service and to make life better for all of you across the board without leaving anyone behind,” CG said.

