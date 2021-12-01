World AIDS Day: Foundation shares 1 million condoms in 7 states

In celebration of the 2021 World AIDS Day (WAD), an international organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, has distributed one million condoms in states across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.





Addressing participants Wednesday in Abuja, during a sensitisation campaign organised by AHF for FCT residents at Wuse market, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie, said there is need for Nigeria and the world to tackle “the other pandemic” as HIV and AIDS have been affecting the world for over 30 years.

He said: “The reason behind the celebration of World AIDS Day on December 1, every year, is to draw attention to the pandemic. The world has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, but the AIDS pandemic has been with humanity for over 30 years now. Therefore, the world must continue to remember all who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses and honour those who are carrying on the fight.





“As you can see, we are offering free HIV testing, counseling and free distribution of condoms. The idea is for Nigerians to know their HIV status and get adequate medical attention. .”

Everything is free, including the drugs for infected patients. Therefore, we urge Nigerians to partner AHF in tackling this AIDS pandemic by protecting themselves against the disease and also getting adequate medical attention

Also speaking, the Advocacy and Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria, Mr Steve Aborisade, said the activities earmarked to celebrate the day will hold simultaneously in seven states across the country, 13 countries in Africa and 45 countries in the world.

“For the celebration today, we are distributing one million condoms to seven states across the country. We are also offering free HIV testing and counseling. The target is to make sure that we combat the AIDS pandemic and drastically reduce the rate of infection through sensitisation for everyone to know his or her status for medical attention,” he said.

