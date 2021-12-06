World AIDS day: NHRC trains staff

In commemoration of the 2021 ‘World AIDS Day,’ the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has trained heads of department of its staff to help facilitate and advance relationship at work place.

Speaking during the training, the executive secretary, Tony Ojukwu Esq. said NHRC joins the world to acknowledge its responsibility to address HIV related stigma and discrimination pursuant to its mandate.

“It needs not to be over emphasised that discrimination has adverse consequences on realisation of human rights.”

The executive secretary stated this at the NHRC Critical Mass (HIV/AIDS) Sensitization Agenda on Training of Trainers for NHRC Staff on HIV/AIDS and Human Rights with the theme: Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility World AIDS Day in Abuja, Wednesday.

The ES representative, the deputy director, Human Rights Institute sated that this year’s theme is apt, as the world is facing an unprecedented emergency, COVID 19 and HIV/AIDS have become a tale of two pandemic.

“If we must take our response to the next level, we must address the challenges of HIV/AIDS related discrimination and strengthen the health care system and social safety nets from the roots to set up a robust health network for the vulnerable populations.

“Globally, today is a day set aside by the international community to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS as well as demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic. This activity today also provides opportunity to demonstrate use of Self-Test Kits. Without doubt, knowing ones status is critical to HIV/AIDS programming. I am hopeful, staff will take advantage of this opportunity.”

Ojukwu further said that the session seeks to familiarise staff with basics of HIV/AIDS, then tutor other colleagues. He added that, the initiative seeks to reinforce the linkages between HIV/AIDS and human rights, and strengthen partnership with the network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPHWAN) to effectively collate and deal with complaints.

Speaking to journalists, the national secretary, NEPHWAN, Mr Emmanuel Clifford, urged persons living with HIV/AIDS to spread the message to create awareness and not the virus.

