World Athletics Continental Tour:  Ekevwo, Amusan strike gold

Sprinter Raymond Ekevwo ran 10.23 seconds to win the 100m event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

Ekevwo who placed fourth last week at the 22nd African Athletics Championship in Mauritius raced clear home in Turku ahead of Joris Van Gool (10.38) and Samuel Purola (10.43).

Also at the Continental Tour Gold meeting, sprint hurdler and African 100m champions, Tobiloba Amusan ran a new 12.57 personal season’s best to win ahead of Jamaica’s Britany Anderson (12.59) and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands who ran 12.72 to place third.

Amusan retained her African championship crown last week after she ran a wind-aided 12.57s to win the the 100m hurdles.

The petite Nigerian now owns the African Games and African championship titles after winning the former three years ago in Rabat, Morocco.

Both Ekevwo and Amusan have made the qualification standard for the World Athletics Championship which starts next month in Oregon, USA, but will have to participate in the Nigerian championship which holds next week in Benin City.

While Ekevwo will be looking to win his first national title, Amusan will be seeking to successfully defend the Nigerian 100m hurdles title she won last year at the Yaba College of Technology sports ground in Yaba, Lagos.

