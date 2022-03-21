World Athletics Indoor Championship: Dare lauds Brume’s silver medal win

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has applauded long jumper Ese Brume over her silver medal win at the just concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Brume leapt a distance of 6.85m to finish in second place in the long jump event behind home girl Ivana Vuleta who won gold with a jump of 7.06m.

Another Nigerian Ruth Usoro set her new personal season’s best with a leap of 6.69m to place eighth in the event.

Brume’s silver medal is Nigeria’s first podium finish at the indoor championships in 14 years.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare urged Brume to maintain her focus, discipline and determination so she can keep improving on her performances and continue to do the nation proud.

“Ese Brume won a bronze for Nigeria at the last Olympics, she has won a silver now, I am sure she will achieve something better(gold)in her next international competition for Nigeria.

“We, as a Sports Ministry, are proud of her. She is an epitome of humility, hardwork and the Nigerian attitude that never gives up,” Dare concluded.

