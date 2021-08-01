World Athletics releases AFN password to Okowa-led Board

The coast is now clearer as the administrative password has now been given to the Secretary of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) in Tokyo by the President of World Athletics (WA).

The Secretary of the AFN, Niyi Beyioku, promised to always work by the rules of AFN and Nigeria as country to ensure that the federation meets the required standards of World Athletics.

After giving the administrative password, WA President; Sebastian Coe, and the AFN President, Tony Okowa, took a photograph in recognition of the former’s board by the World Athletics Federation.

With this development, the Okowa-led board can now focus on repositioning athletics in the country after some gloomy times at the Olympics in Tokyo.