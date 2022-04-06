World Bank, Akwa Ibom partner to empower 54,000 women 

The World Bank and Akwa Ibom state government have entered partnership to empower at least 54,000 women from three selected local government areas in the state, through the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP).

The women would select 18,000 from each local government and will be trained on savings, financial education, business skills, gender and life skills, grievances, redress mechanism, and business plan development.

Speaking during the step-down training forward facilitators on group formation, savings, and project management system in Uyo. Tuesday, the Senior Technical Adviser on NFWP, World Bank, Dr. Temitope Sinkaiye said the project would address the economic challenges facing women in the country.

According to Sinkaiye, the beneficiaries of the programme, who are mainly women will be 18 years and above.

She explained that Nigeria for Women Project came into the country following the request for support made by the federal government to the World Bank.

Sinkaiye said that”all the challenges that women face boils down to lack of economic empowerment, resulting from this, the government wants to empower women for them to have a voice and contribute effectively to the development of the nation as a whole.

“The project has taken off in six geopolitical zones of the country. So, being a component, they need to pilot and be sure that it works well before every state in the country begins to benefit.

“I like to congratulate Akwa Ibom for being the state to indicate interest in the South-South geopolitical zone and we believe from what we have seen that they will put in their best to make sure that women in Akwa Ibom will benefit from the programme.

“However, we know that women are for household and we believe that whatever support a woman gets, the household will benefit from it,” she added.

In her address, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, commended the World Bank for responding to the request by the federal government.