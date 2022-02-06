World Bank and the parody of mischief

Since the 1980s and 1990s governments of many countries have been wary of the World Bank and its activities because they have had their fingers burnt many times, while experimenting the ‘poisoned chalice’ (economic model) of the global financial institution. Nigeria was not spared of World Bank’s hatchet job for the ‘Industrialised World.’ The latest parody of mischief against Nigeria by one of the Breton Woods Institutions is not different from their usual antics. It should be taken as one of their many gimmicks and machination against countries they tag “Third World Countries.”

The World Bank had in the latest edition of its ‘Nigeria Development Update’ report 2021 accused the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of not taking any concerted action towards curbing inflation in 2021 despite inflation shock pushing an estimated eight million Nigerians below the poverty line. This position is nothing but a stark display of double standards, mischief and arrant hypocrisy. By every stroke of imagination, the Washington-based institution set up by 43 countries in New Hampshire, USA, in July 1944 to among other things help rebuild the shattered postwar economy and to promote international economic cooperation has long derailed from its original purpose.

Instead, it has concerned itself with dishing out misleading economic policies to developing countries and making same as part of conditionalities to qualify for mischievous loans. And where its advise is turned down, it resort to cheap blackmail and sometimes instigating the people against their government. Antecedents shows that ‘self-determination’ leaders like late Libyan leader, Mu’ammar Gaddafi, Sadam Hussein who turned down their evil advice are either framed up, killed or dethroned.

The latest World Bank position is by all intent and purposes aimed at achieving one thing, which is to discredit and by implication instigate Nigerians against the Buhari-led government. This ill-fated machination is dead on arrival because Nigerians cannot be deceived today like decades ago when the World Bank and their cronies pressured then military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda, into adopting the dreaded Structural adjustment programme (SAPs).

The programme was a disaster. As the government tried to keep its place by loosening the fiscal policy, it only made things worse. Inflation was erratic, jumping from 16% to 55% in 1987-1988, then dropping to 7% in 1990 and going back to 50% in 1992. What was even worse was that Nigeria’s debt to the World Bank and IMF grew into an insurmountable amount. By the year 1993, it amounted to half of the total expenditure, coming at ₦51,616.9 million.

As a result of SAP the Nigerian middle class and the civil servants dropped back down. In order to keep the fiscal policy in check, government reduced the expenditures on the social infrastructure. This meant that people’s wages grew much slower and their living standard.

In the dozens of countries where the World Bank imposed their Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), people were not passive when they experienced deterioration in their standards of living, reduced access to public services, devastated environments and plummeting employment prospects. The pages of newspapers, magazines, and academic journals were filled with damning analysis of structural adjustment. Adoption of SAP in many countries, resulted in mass movements and protests on every continent, but they are not often reported in the western mainstream press.

To cite a few examples among countless countries where World Bank’s orchestrated Structural Adjustment Programme caused carnage, in October of 1988, more than 200 people were killed in rioting against high prices and unemployment in the wake of SAP in Algeria. Between January-June 1989, students at the University of Cotonou went on strike, paralysing the institution for six months, in protest of nonpayment of grants for several months and the government’s intention to stop paying them altogether in 1989 as part of SAP reforms.

In Bolivia, 20,000 protested in a general strike called by labour unions, with the support of many agricultural workers, against government’s sharp increase in food and gasoline prices as part of its World Bank designed SAP on March 1, 1985. Niger, Ecuador, Zambia, Argentina, Jamaica, Jordan, Mexico and many countries called developing countries witnessed rebellion and heavy protests as a result SAP. This list is just a tip of the iceberg of World Bank’s carnage.

World Bank acts as lenders to countries requiring financial assistance. Through their ‘conditionalities’—or policy reforms required to receive loans, it maintains a powerful bargaining position from which to influence domestic policies of developing countries.

In fundamental ways, the activities of World Bank is undermining democracy in developing countries. Their conditional lending establishes booby traps for poor countries’ economic policies, irrespective of the preferences of the populations or of national conditions.

If World Bank operated transparently, if poor countries were relieved from the straitjacket of debt, if the institutions did not impose user fees for health care and other harmful policies, then countries would be much freer to pursue different economic strategies in accordance with the democratic determinations of their people.

For instance, in May 1992 the World Bank once again pressured Gen Babangida’s military government into promulgating a decree that empowered government agencies with the right and authority to operate and maintain foreign account abroad. As a point of duty, the NNPC, NLNG, NPA, FIRC and others were all mandated to run foreign account by virtue of this decree; it was detrimental to the Nigerian banks. Research shows that this promulgation Act is the root course or the genesis of the pressure on the Nigerian economy.

Record has it that this revenue is generated from the activities of oil and gas trading. By virtue of this act, our beloved economy was strangled and starved of her prosperity to the advantage of western economy. Statistically, record shows that 95% of the sales and revenue generated by NNPC and NLNG over the years are currently domiciled in foreign banks.The inability to mop such funds into the consolidated revenue account of the federation left our country stagnated and starved of development. The pressure on the Naira will continue, hence our commercial banks are left dry of foreign currencies.

Luckily, Nigeria is gradually being freed from the grip and monopoly of this world financial bodies. Let me congratulate Nigerians over the reelection of Nigeria into the African Union and the United Nations Security Council. Good enough, President Buhari has continued to keep faith with his promise to keep fighting for injustice against smaller countries globally. As a remedy, the military Act of 1992, which empowers Nigerian Corporation like NLG and NNPC to operate offshore bank accounts should be reviewed in order to entrench transparency in the operations of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria like other African countries.

In the last seven years, the Buhari-led government has implemented many people-oriented policies that have empowered business, vulnerable groups and youths. These initiatives have translated to tangible means of livelihood for Nigerians. The latest report on Nigeria is nothing but the imagination of World Bank and their internal collaborators.

Ibrahim is director, Communications and Strategic Planning, the Presidential Support Committee (PSC).