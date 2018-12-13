World Bank commits $18.5m to projects in Edo

The World Bank has commended Edo state for its proficient execution of the Bank’s projects in the outgoing year .

Task Team Leader of the World Bank, Parminder Brar said the State performance has led to the release of another tranche of $18.5 million to complete 59 sub-projects in 2019.

Brar who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to governor Godwin Obaseki said in government House said the cash would be spent on State for Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) projects.

He also stated that the 2019 projects will provide jobs for about 9,000 youths in the next twelve months.

The Task Team Leader assured the State that SEEFOR would be supporting Technical and Vocational Training (TVET), as the institution is pleased with the progress recorded at the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), for which the bank had committed $2 million.

According to him, “Edo State is on the front-line of using Integrated Financial Management Information System, but I urge the state to pass the proposed audit bill.

“We have planned a one-week Information and Communication Technology (ICT) intervention and have brought all the SEEFOR states to learn from the Edo State experience. Edo is doing well,” Brar stated.

On his part, governor Obaseki expressed appreciation to the World Bank for its intervention in the state, noting that it has helped the state to domesticate a number of development models through the SEEFOR programme.

The governor assured the delegation of speedy transmission of the draft document of the proposed Audit Bill to the Edo State House of Assembly for passage.

