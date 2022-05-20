World Bank: Nigeria, others to receive $30bn fund

The World Bank says it is ready to disburse the sum of $30 billion to fund existing and new projects in Nigeria and other countries as part of a global response to combat the ongoing food security crisis.

The global bank disclosed this on Wednesday when it announced how it plans to be part of a comprehensive, global response to the ongoing food security crisis.

According to the bank, it is working with countries on a $12 billion new projects fund for the next 15 months.

The apex bank noted that the projects are expected to support agriculture, social protection to cushion the effects of higher food prices, and water and irrigation projects.

It added that most of the funds would go to Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and South Asia.

It also intends to roll out this fund in existing and new projects in agriculture, nutrition, social protection, water, and irrigation. “This financing will include efforts to encourage food and fertilizer production, enhance food systems, facilitate greater trade, and support vulnerable households and producers.”

World Bank Group President, David Malpass, explained that, “Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable.

“To inform and stabilise markets, it is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Countries should make concerted efforts to increase the supply of energy and fertilizer, help farmers increase plantings and crop yields, and remove policies that block exports and imports, divert food to biofuel, or encourage unnecessary storage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

