World Beach Volleyball 2021: Nigeria U-21, U-19 teams target semi-final at championships



As the national beach volleyball teams round up their training in Kaduna ahead of the World Beach Volleyball Championships, the Head Coach has set a target of semi final for the three teams.

The Nigerian male and female U-21 teams and the national U-19 girls are set to face the world in the tournaments billed for Thailand from December 3 to 19, 2021, but Head Coach for National underage teams beach volleyball, Iworima John said they have set a semi final berth as a target for the teams that have been in camp since November 4.

Speaking to sports writers in Kaduna on Thursday at their Ahmadu Bello Stadium training camp, the head coach said the camping is going well, adding that the players are in good spirit and set for great things in Asia. “My target in Thailand is getting to the semi final.

“We have 14 players currently in camp. Six boys all together and eight players for girls, four in each of the U-21 and U-19 category. For each category, NIgeria will be presenting a team. We are yet to draw the final list, but only two boys and four girls will be representing the country.

“Screening is still in progress. Before end of the month, we will get the final players. The players have shown that they are teachable. They are disciplined and they have proven they can do it and with prayers from Nigerians, we would do well,” he said.

John however commended the Nigerian Volleyball Federation for taking adequate care of the welfare of players and technical crew, noting that they can’t ask for more. “NVBF is doing its best to ensure that we get the best of feeding and accommodation,” he said.

