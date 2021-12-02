World Christian Faith Centre celebrates 21st anniversary



Barring any last minute changes in plan, all is now set for the Word of Faith Christian Centre, Abuja to celebrate her 21st anniversary with the theme: ‘Living A Victorious Life In This Present Evil Age’.

The anniversary scheduled to hold in the church premises at plot 695 Yellow Duranti, Close, Off Oladipo Diya way, Durumi, Abuja, will start from Friday, December 3rd through Sunday December 5th.



According to a release made available to mediamen by the church, the joyous event will feature open heavens on Friday at 6pm, ladies time out on Saturday at 3pm, couples time out on Sunday at 6pm, and a series of impactful programmes lined up for the anniversary.



The church is therefore inviting the general public to come and join in celebrating the awesome God.



“It is imperative that in these turbulent times that the world and indeed the nation is going through, people draw nearer to God if they must live a victorious life” said a spokesperson.



The Word of Faith Christian Centre Abuja is an installation of the Fountain of Wisdom Ministries, whose mandate is to create a forum where God’s people can flow with Him in understanding. This mandate is operationalized by saving the lost, churching the unchurched, and getting believers in Jesus established in the knowledge of God’s word.



“This anniversary therefore, gives people a fresh opportunity to reconnect with God in this terrible times” the statement said.



Fountain of Wisdom Ministries was birth by the obedience of Rev Mike Kola Ewuosho and his wife Rev Mrs Ewuosho.

