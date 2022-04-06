World Cup 2022 playoff fallout: Senate summons sports minister, NFF President over Super Eagles ouster, vandalism

The Senate, has summoned the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare and President of Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick over failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for 2022 World Cup , holding in Qatar in June this year.

The duo are also to appear before the Senate Committee on Sports , over act of vandalism carried out by irate football fans after the Eagles ‘s loss.

It specifically mandated its Committee on Sports and Youth Development to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the failure of the Nigerian team to qualify for the World Cup in spite of the huge fund by government, individuals and corporate bodies.

These were sequel to a motion moved to that effect by Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP-Ebonyi South) during plenary on Wednesday.

Nnachi who rose through a point of order, noted with sadness the vandalisation of facilities at the stadium by irate football fans.

He said, “Violent reaction by irate football fans reportedly took place in the aftermath of the Nigeria vs Ghana qualifier leading to vandalisation of facilities in the stadium and the unfortunate death of Zambian CAF official, Joseph Kabungo.

“The national stadium was jam-packed with highly expectant Nigerian football fans throughout the controversial match and the alleged violent reaction of those fans to the outcome of this match has become a subject of local and international media criticism.

“A lot of valuable facilities at the stadium were destroyed but the extent of destruction is yet to be determined by the relevant government authority.

“There is no gainsaying that the destruction will cause the government of Nigeria several millions of naira to either replace or effect repairs.

“Apart from several unidentified football fans who were injured as a result of this incident, the death of Dr Joseph is a huge loss to the global football community.”

Supporting the motion, Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South), said it was a very sad day for Nigeria.

“It is sad that Nigerians vented their anger and frustration on the physical stadium.

“There is an urgent need for this Senate, if possible, to intervene to see that our stadia across Nigeria are properly structured and made in such a way that future occurrence or fans invading the pitch or destroying the stadium will be prevented”, he lamented.