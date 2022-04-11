World Cup miss: Group berates calls for NFF board resignation

A group, Coalition of Ethnic Nationalist Youth Leader of Nigeria (CENYLON) has lampooned calls for the resignation of Nigerian Football Federation board over Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Eagles were defeated by the Black Stars of Ghana on away goal rule after following a barren draw in Kumasi, Ghana with a 1-1 draw in Abuja. But CENYLON President, Eric Oluwole told reporters in Kaduna on Monday that the attack on the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board is unnecessary, noting that the board has done well over the years and should not be sacrificed for this blip on its radar.

“The attention of Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria has been drawn to a letter addressed to the NFF President Mr Amaju Pinnick by the Project 2022 Task Force (an offshoot of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria) with an ultimatum for the Pinnick NFF leadership to resign in one week, following Nigeria’s Qatar 2022 auster.

“While it is painfully true that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup scheduled to hold later this year in Qatar, calling for the outright resignation of the NFF leadership who simply plays more of administrative role is rather uncalled for. It is imperative at this point to state for the consumption of the general public that administratively, there is a hierarchy.

“In that hierarchy, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria comes first, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development and at the bottom of the chain, you have the NFF president.

“The NFF has its designated roles, thus; organising, regulating as well as controlling the game of football within the shores of Nigerian nation, and by so doing promoting the values and culture of the game of football. Producing conducive environment for players to play and thrive, if there is shortage of funds they source, to provide for technical crew and others, but they certainly are not the ones playing the game.

“NFF under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick as president, who is also pained with Nigeria’s ouster from the World Cup, also took a painful decision of relieving the entire technical crew of their appointment. Our findings revealed that the technical crew were given free hand to operate and deliver results by ensuring that Nigeria makes it to the World Cup, before the rather disappointing outing.”