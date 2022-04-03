World Cup playoff fallout: Ministry queries NFF over Qatar ouster, summons Amaju Pinnick, others

Still irked by the inability to secure a place in the Qatar World Cup finals, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development (FMYSD) has issued a query to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to explain how the Super Eagles lost to Ghana on home soil.

The NFF are to give explanation on the remote and immediate cause and how to avert such in future.

The Super Eagles stumbled out of the race to the mundial on the away goal’s rule to neighbours Ghana. They had drawn 0-0 in Kumasi and 1-1 in Abuja.

In a letter addressed to the football house, the Ministry also invited the NFF for an emergency meeting on Monday at the Federal Secretariat.

Already, the Ministry have set up a nine-man committee to probe the vandalism that occurred at the MKO National Stadium, Abuja aftermath of crashing out of the mundial with irate fans unleashing mayhem on the stadium and destroying anything on sight in an unprecedented manner.