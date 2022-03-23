World Cup playoffs: Ademols Lookman joins Eagles camp

Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman has joined the Super Eagles training camp in Abuja ahead of Friday’s showdown against Ghana in Kumasi.

Lookman’s arrival was delayed so that he could ascertain the severity of an injury he suffered in action for his Premier League club.

He has yet to be capped by Nigeria after he previously represented England where he was born to Nigerian parents.

Spain-based striker Sadiq Umar and late replacement John Noble from Enyimba have also teamed up with the team in Abuja ahead of Thursday departure to Ghana aboard Chartered flight.