World Cup playoffs: Amuneke, Shorunmu may join Super Eagles crew

February 3, 2022 Lekan Olaseinde Sports 0

Super Eagles train inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja

There  are every indication that  former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke and Ike Shorunmu may be drafted into the Super Eagles technical  crew ahead of  the next  month World  Cup playoff with Ghana with the  top  officials  of  the  Sports Ministry and  Nigeria Football Federation  working round  the  clock  to  ensure that  the   technical  crew  is  fully beef  up ahead of the cracker.

Amuneke and Shorunmu  coming  will necessitate  the  NFF  removing two  of the team assistant coaches. 

Shorunmu  it  was  gathered will replace Alloy Agu as the team  goalkeeper  trainer.

There were as many as four assistant coaches including Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun at the AFCON, where the Eagles failed to go past the Round of 16.

Amuneke has long been linked with the Eagles job after he also played a similar role to Samson Siasia six years ago in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

The former Barcelona winger will bring his tactical awareness to bear on the Eagles against the Black Stars.

He has consistently featured on the technical study groups for both FIFA and CAF.

On Thursday, Interim coach  Augustine  Eguavoen   inspected the  Moshood Kashimawo  Abiola  National Stadium . The stadium will host the  crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against  Ghana next month.

There  was  strong indication from the  sports ministry that Eguavoen be  given two years  contract  with  N3m monthly salary  and will soon  be announced  as the  substantive  gaffer of the   team.

This will thus finally put to rest speculations over the future of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who was announced as the man to take charge of the team after the AFCON but has yet to sign a contract.