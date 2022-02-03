World Cup playoffs: Amuneke, Shorunmu may join Super Eagles crew

There are every indication that former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke and Ike Shorunmu may be drafted into the Super Eagles technical crew ahead of the next month World Cup playoff with Ghana with the top officials of the Sports Ministry and Nigeria Football Federation working round the clock to ensure that the technical crew is fully beef up ahead of the cracker.

Amuneke and Shorunmu coming will necessitate the NFF removing two of the team assistant coaches.

Shorunmu it was gathered will replace Alloy Agu as the team goalkeeper trainer.

There were as many as four assistant coaches including Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun at the AFCON, where the Eagles failed to go past the Round of 16.

Amuneke has long been linked with the Eagles job after he also played a similar role to Samson Siasia six years ago in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

The former Barcelona winger will bring his tactical awareness to bear on the Eagles against the Black Stars.

He has consistently featured on the technical study groups for both FIFA and CAF.

On Thursday, Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen inspected the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium . The stadium will host the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana next month.

There was strong indication from the sports ministry that Eguavoen be given two years contract with N3m monthly salary and will soon be announced as the substantive gaffer of the team.

This will thus finally put to rest speculations over the future of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who was announced as the man to take charge of the team after the AFCON but has yet to sign a contract.