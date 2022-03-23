World Cup playoffs: Buhari may watch Super Eagles vs Black Stars live – Minister

As parts of the effort to make sure Nigeria secure the 2022 Qatar World Cup ticket ahead of Ghana, Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that there is the likelihood of President Muhammadu Buhari being present inside the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, to cheer the team to victory in the second leg of the crucial encounter.

Dare made this known while addressing the coaching crew of the Super Eagles inside the mainbowl of the MKO stadium on Wednesday morning after watching the team training session.

According to Dare, it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that the president will attend the second leg, but he is likely going to be present.

“I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday) and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.

He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”

Dare disclosed that scouting reports have been done about the Black Stars players and the the Babayara stadium in Kumasi.

“We know the antics of Ghana, I’ve gone to school because of the match in Ghana and when I say I’ve gone to school, I’ve researched Ghana, I’ve researched Kumasi, I’ve researched the games they’ve won, I’ve researched some of their players, every single scouting report has come to me.”

He told the crew that the target for the Eagles in the first leg is a win.

“We are lucky on two counts, the stars we have on the pitch they are very good boys and we are also lucky with the crew because of the experience you people have collectively on and off the field. We are not going to play a draw in Ghana, these guys should just go out because there’s insurance for their legs now.

“So I wish you the best, all I can do is pray and support you I had to give you a good pitch here I’m glad they (players) liked it.”

After addressing the coach Austin Eguavoen-led crew, the Sports Minister went on to speak with the players.

He charged the players to transfer the disappointment of the 2021 AFCON on the Black Stars.

“Thank sincerely for turning up for Nigeria. We have put Cameroon and the Cup of Nations behind us and the message after Cameroon is that if I could remember I said let us visit our anger on Ghana. We are not going to Ghana for a draw so you guys just do your thing it’s football.”