World Cup playoffs: Eguavoen eyes big win in Kumasi

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has backed the Super Eagles to win well against arch-rivals Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Both teams begin the battle Friday night in Kumasi, before they clash again in Abuja Tuesday for a place at the World Cup in November.

Eguavoen said he has a formidable squad to go past the Black Stars to Qatar 2022.

“It’s a very crucial match, a lot is at stake,” the 56-year-old coach admitted.

“The most important thing is to qualify for the World Cup.

“We have a strong squad and a large pool of players to choose from.

“The boys are sharp and ready to go.

“We have to win well against Ghana to get over the line.

“We will do the talking on the pitch.”

Eguavoen has called up 25 players with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Dennis staging a return after they did not feature at the recent AFCON in Cameroon.