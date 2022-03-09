World Cup playoffs: Eguavoen must work hard to beat Ghana – Ikpeba

Former Nigeria striker, Victor Ikpeba has noted that Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, has a lot of work to do ahead of the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers final play-off round against Ghana this month.

Eguavoen called up 32 players for the crucial two legged clashes with the Black Stars, cinsisting some surprise names in the list.

Odion Ighalo was named on the list, after previously retiring from the Super Eagles, while Ogenyi Onazi was selected after more two years absence.

However, Ikpeba maintains that Super Eagles fans and supporters should not dwell on the list.

“We are not the coaches. They must have seen Onazi doing something.

What we want to do is see them go out and defeat Ghana and qualify for the World Cup,” Ikpeba said on Supersport.

“We should not dwell on the list. “Egu has a selection headache.”

Ikpeba added: “We don’t know if Chukwueze or Moses will start because we have a lot of forwards.”

“Europe is different because you play together regularly. Eguavoen has a lot of work cut out,it does not matter who starts.”