World Cup playoffs: Eguavoen set to lead Super Eagles to Ghana

Feelers from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials after their meeting with Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have confirmed that Super Eagles Caretaker gaffer, Augustine Eguavoen, will lead the Nigerian national team against Black Stars of Ghana in the crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The decision to saddle Eguavoen with the responsibility has to do with time constraint and no contractual agreement between the NFF, and the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro being touted for the job.

The initial plan was for Eguavoen to step down for Peseiro after AFCON.

But Peseiro was not in Cameroon to observe the Eagles in a close up encounter.

This decision by NFF is a departure from their initial thinking to engage a foreign coach for the Eagles.

The NFF is also yet to receive the technical report from Eguavoen over the just concluded AFCON in which the Super Eagles crashed out in the round of 16.