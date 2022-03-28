World Cup playoffs: Ejidike gives out 2000 tickets to fans, drums support for Super Eagles

Nigeria Pillar of Sports Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike has donated 2000 tickets for fans to watch Nigeria vs Ghana 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup playoffs scheduled for Tuesday March 29, 2022.

Ejidike who has remained a sports enthusiast and philanthropist said he decided to demonstrate the gesture as a way of encouraging Super Eagles to conquer Ghana and pick another World Cup ticket.

He then urged fans to come out in their large numbers to support the Nigeria’s senior men’s national team in the crucial game.

“At this crucial time, all Super Eagles desire is support from all of us till the last minute of their second leg encounter with the black stars of Ghana.

“I urge the football loving Nigerians to rally round them by coming out massively to watch the match at the stadium,” he said.

He also advised the Nigerian team to do everything possible to secure the crucial 2022 Qatar World Cup ticket and put smiles on the faces of over 200 million football loving Nigerian fans.