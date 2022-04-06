World Cup playoffs fallout: Chris Giwa appeals for calm

As football fans continue to react to Super Eagles surprised failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ambassador Chris Giwa has urged Nigerians to stay calm in the face of the current dissappoinment.

The Nigerian team Tuesday March 29, 2022 in Abuja failed to be among the five African Countries that will fly the continent’s flag at the global showpiece in Qatar after a one all draw with Ghana.

The first leg had ended in a goalless draw in Kumasi and the Super Eagles failed to qualify on the away goal rule.

Ambassador Giwa who still has a Supreme Court ruling backing him as the legally recognised NFF President said, “I must say that though the defeat is very painful to swallow but we must put ourselves together and look ahead as quickly as possible.

“I dont think this is the time we should start talking about who is to blame for the ouster because the deed has been done and everybody involved should learn from this ahead of other Qualifiers”.

Ambassador Giwa further praised the turn out of the fans who filled up the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to support their darling Super Eagles team.

“I was so impressed with the fans who made sure the Eagles did not lack support on the day. They filled the stadium and many were still outside which for me further showed again that football is one of the major unifying factors in the Country,” he said.

Ambassador Giwa stressed that “all hands must be on deck to ensure that this disaster does not repeat itself ahead of the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”