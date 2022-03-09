World Cup playoffs: FIFA appoints match officials for Ghana Vs Nigeria cracker

Ahead of the March 25 2022 World Cup playoffs with arch rival Ghana, the World football governing body, FIFA has appointed match officials for the two-legged.

Jiyed Redouane who hails from Morocco has been appointed as the centre referee for the first leg which will take place on Friday March 25 2022 in Cape Coast’

Jiyed has officiated in a vast range of club and international competitions for over a decade.

Sadok Selmi from Tunisia will officiate the return leg which will take place on Tuesday March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

Sadok Selmi has officiated in the CAF Champions League, Tunisian Cup and at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he was involved in two group stage matches, namely; Morocco vs Comoros which ended 2-0 in favour of the former and the between Cameroun – Cape Verde clash that ended 1-1.