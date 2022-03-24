World Cup playoffs: Fly past Ghana, Kida urges Super Eagles

President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr. Musa Kida has urged the Super Eagles to beat arch-rivals Ghana and fly to the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on the much anticipated World Cup qualifier coming up this Friday in Kumasi, Ghana, Kida noted that Ghana are perennially tough opposition for Nigeria, any day.

However, he was quick to restate his confidence in the abilities of the Super Eagles to make Nigeria proud.

“We understand that the Ghanaians are our bitter rivals in football. Playing against them at any level is always tough. However, I believe in the capabilities of our boys to make us happy and proud, by picking the world cup ticket. Our boys are fit, confident and doing well with their various clubs. I am sure, they would beat Ghana.

Kida added that with the Nigeria female basketball team D’Tigress already qualified for the FIBA World Cup in Australia, it would be a massive feat for Nigeria sport to also have the Super Eagles participating in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

” It would be a massive achievement for Nigeria sport to have D’Tigress and Super Eagles play and do well at the different world cup championships this year,” he enthused.