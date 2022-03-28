World Cup playoffs: Ghana ‘ll be tough but Super Eagles will  triumph –Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has disclosed that the team will do everything possible to qualify for the World Cup ahead of Ghana in today crucial must-win 2022 Qatar World Cup playoffs.

The first leg in Kumasi on Friday night ended goalless and a winner must emerge Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking with media ahead of the game, Ighalo insisted that they will take every goal scoring chances that comes their way against the Black Stars of Ghana.

He also called on the Nigerian fans to come out en mass and support the team to glory.

“I tried to talk to the younger guys that have not been there before now. This is an opportunity for us to go to Qatar 2022 because you won’t know how it feels now until after your football career you will understand what it means to play in the World Cup. Like I said, I have been there before and I know what it is and I am looking forward by God’s grace to go to another one again.

“This is home advantage for us but we are not going to go to sleep because its going to be a difficult game. Ghana will definitely come all out because they have nothing to lose here now than to come out. We just have to give 110% of our best in the game.

“Take our chances, fight from the start to finish till the final whistle. I know by God’s grace we are going to come out victorious but we have to work hard. It is going to be a tough one but we are going to win by God’s grace,” he said.