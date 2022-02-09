World Cup playoffs: Ghana to host Super Eagles March 24 in Cape Coast

The dates for the World Cup play-off by Ghana and Nigeria are now firmly fixed.

While the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced 27 March as the date for the return leg in Abuja, their Ghanaian counterparts have on Tuesday revealed that the first leg duel will be on Thursday 24 March at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Both Nigeria and Ghana, long-time rivals did not have their aspirations fulfilled at the just Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

While Nigeria comfortably navigated the group stage with a 100 percent result, they stumbled at their first first match of the knockout stage.

It was even worse for Ghana who got just a draw and lost their two other group matches to crash out of the group stage, their worst outing in Africa Cup history.