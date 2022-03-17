World Cup playoffs: Kumasi  to host  Super Eagles  cracker

CAF have finally given Ghana a one-match approval to play a crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs first leg match against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after the original match venue of the Cape Coast Stadium was rejected.

Had the Kumasi stadium not been approved, Ghana would have been forced to play the game in Benin Republic or Morocco.

According to a report published on the official website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), CAF listed several improvements that must be made at the newly approved arena.

In the event these improvements are not made, Ghana will be fined warned CAF.

The match is fixed for March 25.

The return leg of the playoffs will be played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja with the overall winners marching on to the World Cup in Qatar in November