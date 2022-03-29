World Cup playoffs: Lawan rallies support for Super Eagles 



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on Nigerians to turn out massively to support the Super Eagles during Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup return leg encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The match which starts by 6pm is fixed to hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Lawan, in his remarks during plenary, said the support of Nigerians was needed to cheer the national team to victory.

He extended the goodwill of the chamber to the Super Eagles, adding that lawmakers would be on ground to give their support during today’s outing.

He re-echoed that a win for the Nigerian team would mean a qualifier for the Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar between November 21 to December 18, 2022.

He said, “Today is going to be a very important day for our country and, particularly, for our sports development.

“The Super Eagles, our national team, will be playing against the Black Stars of Ghana, for a place in the World Cup to take place in Qatar or Doha 2022.

“You would recall that last week, the Super Eagles played a goalless draw in Kumasi, Ghana.

“So, this is the return leg, and this leg is the deciding leg. I want to urge all of us, and using this medium to call on Nigerians to support the Super Eagles today by going to the National Stadium, here in Abuja, to cheer them to victory.

“It is going to be a very important March for us. We must win this March by the grace of God. Of course, the kick-off time is 6pm.

“On behalf of all of us, we are sending our goodwill message to our Super Eagles.

“The Senate wishes them a very successful outing today, and by the grace of God, we will be there to cheer our team to victory.”