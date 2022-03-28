World Cup playoffs: Ministry, NFF procure 20,000 tickets for Super Eagles’ fans

In a bold move to fill up the stands of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and guarantee high-decibel support for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle against the Black Stars of Ghana, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation have jointly purchased 20,000 tickets to give to fans who wish to support the Eagles on the day.

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare announced this on Sunday evening, after a meeting of the organizing committee put in place by the Ministry and which include officials of the NFF.

