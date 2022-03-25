World Cup playoffs: Morocco pick away point vs DR Congo

Morocco scored a crucial away goal in the 75th minute against 10-man DR Congo to earn a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off tie.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute following a deflection off the head of Morocco captain Romain Saiss.

In the second half, the Atlas Lions’ Ryan Mmaee – who has a Moroccan mother and Cameroonian father – then put the ball over the bar from the penalty spot, before Tarik Tissoudali spared his blushes with a late equaliser.

DR Congo finished the game with 10 men after Glody Ngonda, who will now be suspended for Tuesday’s second leg in Casablanca. was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card five minutes from time.

Just four minutes later, DR Congo could have restored their lead only for Bakambu’s header to be well saved by Bounou.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday 29 March with Morocco aiming for a second consecutive World Cup finals appearance, and sixth overall.

Two-time African champions DR Congo have not qualified for the tournament since 1974, when the country was known as Zaire, as they became the first sub-Saharan nation to qualify for a World Cup.

(BBC)