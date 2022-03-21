World Cup playoffs: Musa, others hit Super Eagles camp

Ahmed Musa leads his Super Eagles teammates in jubilation galore

Ahead of Friday’s clash with Ghana,  Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Daniel Akpeyi are the latest arrivals at the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Musa and Akpeyi joined their teammates at the The Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments on Monday afternoon.

As at  the   time  of filing this report ,  only  eight players are  in the team’s camp with more still expected on Monday evening.

The team is expected to have their first training session on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium before jetting to Accra, Ghana on Wednesday evening. 

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium,
Kumasi on Friday. 

Kick off  is 8:30pm Nigerian time. 