World Cup playoffs: Super Eagles’ hotel revealed in Kumasi ahead Ghana clash 

Super Eagles players and officials will lodge in the three-star Noda Hotel in Kumasi, ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup first leg playoff.

According to the top Ghanaian media outfit, Aisha Falode, a member of the NFF Executive Committee, who led a federation inspection team to Kumasi on Friday, said Ghana Football Association recommended the hotel as other major hotels in the city had been booked.

“There were so many government and corporate activities already lined up during the week of the match in Kumasi. I’m told the president of the country (Ghana) is also hosting some kind of political events there. So, all the hotels are booked and filled.”

When asked if the Noda Hotel was right for the Eagles, Falode added: “It’s not the kind of hotel the Eagles are used to, but it’s also a hotel you can’t say isn’t befitting of the Eagles. The hotel won’t be as important as the pitch where they’ll play.”

The Noda Hotel is just 9km from the Baba Yara Stadium, venue of the first leg encounter between the Black Stars and the Eagles.

A check on the hotel by ghanasoccernet.com reveal that it has a multilingual staff and 79 air-conditioned rooms with flat-screen TVs with satellite channels.

The hotel also provides free Wi-Fi, features an outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre, an on-site restaurant with free continental breakfast, a bar/lounge and free private parking.