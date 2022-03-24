World Cup playoffs: Super Eagles set to devour Black Stars in Kumasi

Nigeria’s contingent to Friday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying showdown with the Black Stars of Ghana landed at the Kumasi International Airport on Thursday morning, with a confident and ambitious squad of players who look forward to appearing at football’s biggest showpiece in Qatar later this year.

The contingent was led by President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Member of the FIFA Council, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, with some Members of NFF Executive Committee, the NFF General Secretary, some members of Management and Staff, a couple of parliamentarians, some stakeholders and a few media representatives. Technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen led the coaching and administrative staff of the team while Skipper Ahmed Musa was at the head of a 25-man playing body.

The Air Peace’s 124-seater Embraer E195 aircraft took off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and landed in Kumasi after 80 minutes.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the World Cup a seventh time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.

For the team’s technical adviser, Eguavoen, it is always an honour to serve the country and he is impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

“I feel privileged to lead the group. We have two tough games against Ghana but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb.

“We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.”

In the same vein, Super Eagles Chief Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, on his part said he was privileged to work with the team.

“I have worked with some of the players in the U-17 and U-20 teams, and some others I have known for many years. We have the team to earn the World Cup ticket and we will put our best foot forward for each game,” he promised.