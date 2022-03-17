World Cup playoffs: Super Eagles set to open camp in Abuja  

Ahead of the Nigeria versus Ghana 2022/World Cup qualifying playoffs first leg in Kumasi, the camp of the national team will come alive on Monday when players shortlisted for the double-header are expected to start hitting the camp.

The Nigeria Football Federation has relocated the team to the post Wells Carlton Apartments, Asokoro for maximum comfort and concentration.

“We want the team to be comfortable and be able to concentrate without disturbance from football fans and family and friends of the players. The Ghana match is a must win one and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the ticket to Qatar World Cup,” a top official said to our correspondent Thursday in Abuja

“Nigeria flag has to be Nigeria flag has to be hoisted in Qatar as one the countries that qualified and we cannot allow Ghana to derail our plans. We have to beat Ghana to pick our ticket, so all hands are on deck.”

Super Eagles coach Austine Eguavoen is optimistic that majority of the invited players will arrive early inorder for the team to kickstart training for the crucial encounter.

The players are expected to be released after this weekend league matches for the International free day.