World Cup playoffs: Super Eagles set to open camp in Abuja  

March 17, 2022

Super Eagles train inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja

Ahead of the Nigeria versus Ghana 2022/World Cup qualifying playoffs first leg in Kumasi,  the camp of the national team will  come alive on Monday when players  shortlisted  for the double-header  are expected to start hitting the  camp.

 The Nigeria Football  Federation has relocated the team to the post  Wells Carlton  Apartments, Asokoro   for maximum comfort and concentration.

 “We want the team to be comfortable and be able to concentrate without disturbance from football fans and family and friends of the players. The Ghana match is a must win one and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the ticket to Qatar World Cup,” a top official said to our  correspondent Thursday  in  Abuja

“Nigeria flag has to be Nigeria flag has to be hoisted in Qatar as one the countries that qualified and we cannot allow Ghana to derail our plans. We have to beat Ghana to pick our ticket, so all hands are on deck.”

Super Eagles coach Austine Eguavoen is optimistic that majority of the invited  players  will arrive  early  inorder  for the team to kickstart training for the crucial  encounter.

The players  are expected to  be released after this weekend league matches for the  International free day.