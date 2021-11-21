World Cup playoffs will be tough for Super Eagles – Aghahowa

Former international Julius Aghahowa has admitted the Super Eagles face a very daunting task qualifying for next year’s World Cup as they will be up against tough foes in the final playoffs in March.

The Eagles labored to finish top of Group C so as to advance to the final playoffs, where they will battle one of the five teams who are not seeded – Egypt, Ghana, DR Congo, Mali, Cameroon.

Aghahowa said the Eagles are not playing well as a team and so whoever they face could pose a big problem to them.

“It will be difficult, but we will qualify because I still believe in the team,” the one-time daredevil striker said on SuperSports TV programme Naija Made.

“I will be happy if we could draw a team like DR Congo in the playoffs.

“But it was difficult to watch the Eagles in Lagos when they drew 1-1 with Cape Verde.

“(Victor) Osimhen was fighting, luckily he got the goal, but overall the entire team struggled.

“You can’t be happy with a draw at home.”

This week, CAF will announce details about the World Cup final playoffs that will produce the five teams to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Related

No tags for this post.