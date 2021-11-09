World Cup qualifier: 21 Super Eagles train in Tangiers for Liberia

Captain Ahmed Musa and 20 other invited players were at the Super Eagles’ first training session in the city of Tangier on Tuesday as countdown began for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying encounter against the Lone Star of Liberia at the city’s main venue.

The Super Eagles had a gym session at the hotel in the morning and were scheduled to train in the evening at the Grand Stade de Tanger (also known as Stade Ibn Batouta), a 45,000 –capacity facility that was opened in April 2011 but which will, sadly, be empty when Nigeria and Liberia tackle each other for three precious points on Saturday. ‘Hosts’ Liberia have made no move to get the Confederation of African Football to approve crowd attendance at the Day 5 game.

As at lunchtime on Tuesday, only forwards Victor Osimhen and Odion Jude Ighalo, as well as newly –drafted goalkeeper John Noble, were being expected in the camp.

Gernot Rohr’ s charges will face the Lone Star of Liberia in Tangier, on Saturday and then host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game in the qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos next week Tuesday.

The three-time African champions top Group C with nine points from four matches.

21 Players In Camp

Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo.