World Cup qualifier: Again, Nigeria beat Egypt

Nigeria’s U17 female team Flamingoes continued their impressive showing in the ongoing Women World Cup qualifier with another victory against Egypt in Cairo.

The Nigeria side defeated their counterparts from Egypt 4-0 in the first leg of the qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Egyptian side under Mohammed Mohsen hopes to turn the situation around in the second leg but it was never meant to be as they lost 0-2.

Flamingoes dominated the game from the onset and their pressure quickly paid off as they netted the opening goal in the 5th minutes through Opeyemi Ajakaiye.

Aminat Bello doubled the Flamingo’s lead in the 14th minute and put the country in a comfortable position.

All the efforts of the host to get something from the game proved abortive as they lost 6-0 over the two legs.

Flamingoes have now secured their passage to the final rounds of the qualifier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

