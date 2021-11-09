World Cup qualifier: Ighalo keeps Super Eagles in the dark

With just four days to the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star of Liberia at the Grand Stade de Tangier, Al-Shabab striker, Odion Ighalo is yet to announce when he will storm the Super Eagles camp.



Ighalo, who last played for the senior national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team defeated Tunisia in the Third-Place match to win bronze, was named among the 24-man squad by the German tactician for the game against Liberia and Cape Verde.



It was the second time Ighalo would be exiting the national team following a vow he earlier made never to don Nigeria’s green and white after horrendous abuse and death threats directed at him and his family following Nigeria’s ouster from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Ighalo made 35 appearances for the West Africa nation from 2015 to 2019, scoring 16 goals in the process.

