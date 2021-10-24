World Cup qualifier: Liberia to host Super Eagles in Morocco

World football governing body, FIFA has given the nod for Liberia to play their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.

The encounter is billed for Thursday, November 11.

The Lone Star of Liberia have played their home games in the World Cup qualifiers in Accra, Ghana following a ban on their home ground Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia by the Confederation of African Football.

Tangier , Morocco has now officially been confirmed as the venue for the matchday five encounter.

The Super Eagles defeated Liberia 2-0 on matchday one at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria top Group C with nine points, while Cape Verde are second on seven points.

Liberia are bottom of the standings with three points with Central African republic third having recorded four points.