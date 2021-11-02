World Cup qualifier: Madugu, Okon join Super Falcons’ technical crew

The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday absorbed Coaches Justin Madugu and Edwin Okon into the technical crew of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, in line with a recent resolve to rejig the team’s technical group.

In a brief meeting presided over by President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the Federation’s headquarters in Abuja, Madugu was designated the new 1st Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons while Edwin Okon, Chief Coach of Rivers Angels FC, will be Chief Scout for the squad.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum keeps his position. Coach Ann Chiejine will be 2nd Assistant Coach while Wemimo Matthew moves to the U20 team, Falconets.

In a related development, the President of NFF, Mr Pinnick has approved the opening of the Falconets’ camp as from this weekend for their second round fixture against their counterparts from Congo in December. This is in connection with the African qualifying race for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup slated for Costa Rica.

The Congolese will host the first leg on 5th December, with the return leg in Lagos on 16th December.

