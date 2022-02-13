World Cup ticket: Dare hails D’Tigress

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated the Nigerian national women basketball team, D’Tigress for picking a ticket to the FIBA Women World Cup.

The ladies, who are three times Afrobasketball champions beat their Malian opponents 73-69 on Sunday to qualify as Africa’s sole representatives.

They had earlier beaten the highly rated, world number five, France 67-65, after losing their opening game to China.

Dare praised the queens of the court for doing the nation proud and showing dogged determination in all their games.

The FIBA Women Basketball World Cup will take place on Sydney, Australia in September.