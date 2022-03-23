World Cup ticket  ‘ll  appease Nigerians for AFCON miss – Musa



The Super Eagles will make up for an early exit from the recent AFCON by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to captain Ahmed Musa.

Three-time African champions Nigeria were knocked out by Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the AFCON in Cameroon last month and Ahmed Musa said the team could now make amends by eliminating arch-rivals Ghana to advance to the 2022 World Cup.

The Eagles will take on the Black Stars in Kumasi Friday night, before both teams clash again Tuesday in Abuja to determine the team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I know we promised to win the AFCON, but we had setbacks,” said Ahmed Musa, who has featured at the last two World Cups.

“So, the only way to make Nigerians proud is to give them the World Cup ticket.”

However, the Turkey-based winger has admitted it will be a tough battle against perennial rivals Ghana, who also want to be at the World Cup.

“It’s a fight on the pitch and off it,” he said of the rivalry between the two West African countries.

“We know that this game will not be very easy so we have to give all we’ve got in the first game and see what we can have before we come back home and we’ll try our best.

“It’s not only about football. Let me say it’s about politics, Jollof rice, music, acting, fashion, everything. So football has got us together again to show who is the king.

“They have good records against Nigeria, but this is a new generation of the Super Eagles.”

.